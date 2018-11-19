Restaurants in downtown Kitchener want tech to come outside

And while the companies might have good reason to provide such amenities for their employees, it certainly doesn’t lend itself to a bustling core.

If there are indeed 20,000 people working downtown, restaurants should be packed, Jutzi figures.

“Why aren’t they?”

She said tech employees need encouragement to leave the office to support local businesses, and the BIA board has been considering incentives to spur business in the downtown, mainly at lunchtime.

Some jurisdictions in the U.S. have either implemented or are in the process of implementing restrictions that would prevent companies from building cafeterias in new office buildings. The impetus is to get people out of their silos and interacting with the broader economy.

However, Kitchener’s manager of downtown development, Hilary Abel, doesn’t believe such cafeteria/catering restrictions are needed here, and said she doesn’t hear the same complaints from downtown businesses.

Abel said counts in the downtown show pedestrian foot traffic has doubled in the past five years, between noon and 1 p.m., now with more than 1,200 people walking past.

“There’s a lot more people downtown in general. There’s a lot more people downtown at lunchtime,” she said. “How that translates into restaurants, we would not have as much visibility as the BIA …

“I just don’t think that we’re in a place to kind of tell these tech companies necessarily what’s best for their employees.”

According to a spokesperson with the local tech firm Sortable — one of the only local tech firms to reply to an interview request regarding the matter — the company brings in lunch everyday for its employees at 160 King St. W.

“We think it’s wonderful because our lunch just shows up, but we also collaborate during lunches, as well,” said the spokesperson. “We do order from local companies, maybe not the pubs in the area, but we do have caterers in the area that we use.”

Lloyd-Craig said he agrees that the city can’t really tell companies where and who to buy their food from, but he’d like to start a discussion.

“To try to encourage people to go out and support local businesses, you have to give them the tools,” he said. “If it’s a taxable benefit for the employees, why not provide them with a dining card or gift card, and the time to actually leave their office, get some fresh air, get a good meal?”

Lloyd-Craig said many business owners are pinning hopes on the next wave of condos but added there’s only so long some businesses can wait. Given numerous LRT startup delays and an overall shift to reduce vehicular parking in the downtown, businesses like the Rich Uncle Tavern rely on foot traffic more than ever.

Jutzi cited the results of a survey recently conducted by the city and BIA that showed people want more animation in the downtown after 5 p.m., including outdoor patios and cafés.

Buying lunch would be a great starting point, she said.

“If you want to live in a vibrant downtown, it takes the support of everyone.”