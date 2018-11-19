Pilot union says it wants to help reduce delays on American

DALLAS — Union leaders say pilots will push American Airlines for more pay and schedule changes they say will reduce flight delays.

Daniel Carey, president of the Allied Pilots Association, said that pilots will seek industry-leading wages when their current contract is due for renewal in January 2020.

They're working under a 2015 contract that granted immediate 23 per cent raises plus 3 per cent each year. In 2017, American gave pilots and flight attendants additional pay raises that totalled close to $1 billion and angered some investors.

Carey also wants American to reduce its practice of shifting on-duty pilots to fill in for others who call in sick, can't legally handle a flight because of crew-rest requirements, or other reasons.