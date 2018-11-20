Man, 24, shot to death in Cambridge. A 24 year-old now under arrest.

CAMBRIDGE — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue.

A Cambridge man was arrested at 11:45 a.m. in Cambridge on Tuesday.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Brierdale Plaza at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Monday and found Pogue at the scene with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old Cambridge man was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital and later died. An autopsy is scheduled in Hamilton Tuesday.

Police put out a media release with the name and photograph of a suspect in the murder and within an hour had arrested a man.

Insp. Mark Crowell said the shooting is a targeted incident and there is no immediate concern for community safety.

Police also believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Officers with the major crime unit, detectives and forensic identification continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.