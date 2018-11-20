Man, 24, shot to death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Galt area of Cambridge on Monday night.
Waterloo Regional Police said they were called to a plaza at Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard just after 8 p.m.
The victim was at the scene when police arrived and was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. He later died.
Police say the shooting was targeted.
The suspects are still at large but police said there is no concern for public safety.
Officers with the major crime unit, detectives and forensic identification are investigating.
"WRPS believe this is a targeted incident and there is no immediate concern for community safety," Insp. Mark Crowell said in a tweet early Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
