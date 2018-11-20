7 security features to look for on Bank of Canada’s new vertical $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond

The Bank of Canada’s new vertical $10 bill featuring the woman that refused to leave a whites-only area of a theatre in Nova Scotia back is officially Canadian currency.
The new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights acknowledges the past and continuing efforts towards achieving social justice for all Canadians. The bill — the Bank of Canada’s first vertically-oriented bank note — was unveiled on Monday (Nov. 19).
Today, Canada’s new $10 bank note, featuring Viola Desmond, will enter regular circulation. // Aujourd’hui, le nouveau billet de banque canadien de 10 $ à l’effigie de Viola Desmond et destiné à la circulation courante sera émis. pic.twitter.com/MITsARiBRw
— Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) November 19, 2018
This note has security features that are easy to check and difficult to counterfeit. Some of these are enhanced compared to security features on other polymer bills in Canada. Here is how to tell if it is legit.
• POLYMER — The Bank of Canada says the note has a unique texture. It is made from a single piece of polymer with some transparent areas.
• RAISED INK — The bill features raised ink on the front of the note in areas such as the portrait, the word “Canada” and the large number at the bottom.
• MAPLE LEAVES ABOVE THE PORTRAIT — Look at the maple leaves above the portrait. The shifting colour of the eagle feather from the back can be seen through the smallest leaf. The largest leaf is a clear window.
• LARGE TRANSPARENT WINDOW — Look in the detailed metallic images and symbols in and around the large transparent window. Tilt the note to see sharp colour changes in the metallic elements. Flip the note to see the library ceiling and maple leaves repeated in the same colours and detail on the other side.
• 3-D MAPLE LEAF — Look at the large maple leaf that appears to be raised. Feel it to confirm that surface is actually flat.
• TRANSPARENT MAPLE LEAF — Look at the maple leaf on the right side of the large transparent window. It is clear and feels slightly raised on the front of the note.
• COLOUR-SHIFTING EAGLE FEATHER — Look at the pattern in the eagle feather. Tilt the note to see the pattern move up and down, and the colour will shift from gold to green.
Desmond, a successful Nova Scotia businesswoman, defiantly refused to leave a whites-only area of a movie theatre in 1946. Her court case was an inspiration for the pursuit of racial equality across Canada.
“In 1946, Viola Desmond took a courageous stand against injustice that helped inspire a movement for equality and social justice in Canada,” Jennifer O’Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, said in a news release.
“More than 70 years later, we honour her as the first Canadian woman to appear on a bank note, and hope her story inspires the next generation of Canadians to follow in her footsteps.”
For more information about the new vertical $10 bill, visit bankofcanada.ca.
