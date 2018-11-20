New Toys for Needy Kids campaign aims to break records this year

The Waterloo Knights of Columbus’ New Toys for Needy Kids campaign is well underway and they’re already on pace for another record-breaking year.

The 22-year-old campaign officially kicked off at the Santa Claus parade on the weekend, but the kickoff was at Morty’s Pub on Tuesday morning.

Martin Hickey, a longtime organizer, said the community coming together is what makes the annual toy drive so special.

“It’s really everyone in this room who deserves the congratulations,” said Hickey in front of a room full of sponsors and supporters.

From humble beginnings 22 years ago, when 175 toys were collected and distributed, the Knights of Columbus have a large — and growing — list of community partners who serve as drop-off points for these toys. These include all fire halls in Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as several local businesses, such as car dealerships. Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Stuff a Cruiser campaign also feeds into the pool of toys which the Knights of Columbus distributes.

Last year, the campaign, through community partners, distributed more than 25,000 toys to 44 partner agencies, which distribute the age-appropriate toys to needy kids across the region.

Since Day 1 of the campaign, Waterloo Fire Rescue has been on board. According to Chief Richard Hepditch, the firefighters on his force see it as a great opportunity to help out.

“Our firefighters see it as a great privilege to walk in the parade and collect toys,” said Hepditch during his speech.

A nine-year partner in the campaign, WRPS is expecting to collect its 50,000th toy and reach the $75,000 mark in monetary donations this year. The force’s auxiliary unit donates about 300 hours of staff time to the cause every year.

While the campaign is centred around Christmas, the toys are distributed throughout the year by many organizations. Grand River Hospital, for example, uses the toys through the year to help young patients, their siblings and their parents get through stressful, tough times.