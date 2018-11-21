Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to break and enters in Chicopee area

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to several home break-ins in the Chicopee area of Kitchener.

WRPS arrested the 34-year-old on Tuesday. Since September, police have received reports of daytime break and enters where forced entry was used to enter the homes.

Police say in most cases, the suspect would knock on the door, and if someone answered, would offer an excuse as to why he was there. If no one answered the door, he would allegedly force his way inside.

In four cases, people were home at the time, and confronted the suspected before he fled. The man was arrested in the Highland Road West and Westmount Road.