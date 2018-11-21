What’s going on here: 2486 Homer Watson Blvd.

Students, parents and commuters alike will be able to fill up their gas tanks quicker and get their Fries Supreme fix thanks to new commercial development at the southwest corner of Conestoga College and Homer Watson boulevards, just off Highway 401.

The two new buildings currently underway at 2486 Homer Watson Boulevard will soon house and a Taco Bell and an On the Run convenience store, said Janine Oosterveld, the city’s manager of site development.

The site is situated just south of the Mango King restaurant that’s temporarily closed for the construction, which will include a 438-square-metre expansion of the existing building its situated in, along with Dr. Jason Wong’s dental office, which currently remains open.

The infrastructure for gas pumps is already in the ground — though Oosterveld couldn’t confirm if they’d be branded as an Esso, or if a KFC would be part of the Taco Bell, as is common in other chain locations.