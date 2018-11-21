Ontario caregivers highlight need for more support through inaugural survey from Change Foundation

From studying at the University of Waterloo to being a caregiver for her mother, Emily Fraschetti's life is a hectic one.

Fraschetti’s mother was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2011, and is in the later stages of the disease. Day-to-day activities are a challenge and Fraschetti, with her father and two siblings, is a primary caregiver.

In a recent first-of-its-kind survey, the Change Foundation released provincial results in regards to better understanding the role of a family caregiver in terms of their day-to-day reality, as well as their experiences within the health-care system. The survey was conducted through 800 caregivers in Ontario.

Fraschetti, 22, thinks work can thinks there is a bit of a disconnect in terms of personal support workers (PSWs) and families on how to support her mother.

“There’s a lack of training for how they should care and support my mom, from living with dementia, they don’t have a lot of specific training on that," she said. "It can be really difficult to understand her challenges and get them to support her in the right way. It’s great way when we have our PSWs that come regularly. Every other weekend we have different people that come in, it gets more complicated with having those new people, we have to teach them what to do, we always have to be there with (them).

“That can be really frustrating, to have that kind of battle”

All the while, Fraschetti, a kinesiology major, travels home from Waterloo every two weeks to be with her mom, and assist in her day-to-day activities such as bathing, changing her and helping her use the washroom.

“We know that caregivers don’t self identify as family caregivers out of the gate and that is challenge, because that means there isn’t awareness among the caregivers of the role they play and there isn’t awareness in the health-care system of caregiver roles,” said Christa Haanstra, executive lead, strategic communications for the foundation.

The survey revealed that 58 per cent of caregivers and 80 per cent of young carers don’t self-identify with their role. In addition, half of all caregivers believe that the person they are caring for would not have as good a quality of life if they were not there to provide support.

Haanstra says that family caregivers are defined by however the patient defines them.