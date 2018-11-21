White collar folk wanted: Organizers look to send 12 unexperienced boxers into the ring for charity

Organizers are looking for 12 brave men and women to step into the boxing ring for the first time — all for a good cause, of course.

The fundraiser, Champions for Charity, hosted by Olympian Mandy Bujold and former boxer Syd Vanderpool, is set to take place in April, but tryouts are being held soon for the 12 spots on the fight card. There is no experience necessary.

"This is a great opportunity for individuals to represent their company and inspire fellow employees and clients to give back to a worthy cause," reads the press release about the event.

Tryouts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. Pre-registration is required and can be done through www.hamiltonhealth.ca/championsforcharity.