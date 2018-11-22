Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery wins exhibit of the year award from Ontario Association of Art Galleries

The artistic leadership of the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery was honoured at this week’s 41st Ontario Association of Art Galleries (OAAG) Awards where KWAG was the proud recipient of the award for Exhibition of the Year (budget under $10,000) for Maggie Groat: Suns also Seasons.

Award winners were recognized at a gala ceremony at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19.

In addition to this recognition, KWAG received an honourable mention in the Art Book Award category for ALMANAC, edited by Maggie Groat and designed by Jimmy Limit, to accompany Suns also Seasons. This unique artist book compiles marginalized knowledge from 19 contributors as a functional resource that eludes linear concepts of time and proposes alternative paths to shared knowledge.

“The central core of what we do at the gallery is artistic leadership in visual art – excellence in research, exhibitions, education, public programming and publications, all with a focus on the best in contemporary culture,” says Shirley Madill, KWAG’s executive director. “These awards, juried by our professional peers from across the province, are a welcome validation of the calibre of work done here by KWAG’s talented staff.”

Maggie Groat: Suns also Seasons referenced cyclical time with a new site-specific body of work that drew upon KWAG’s physical space and permanent collection to create murals and sculptures using materials salvaged from past exhibitions. This environment became a gathering space for images and people that, in the jury’s comments, “give new meaning and form to what can often be recycled or thrown away,” and displayed Groat’s collages alongside works selected from the permanent collection.

“Working with Maggie revealed just how important care and collaboration can be to our work,” says Crystal Mowry, curator of Suns also Seasons. “Attentively reflecting on all that can be found – and overlooked – within an institution’s walls, Maggie imagined a contemplative space where the history of past efforts was honoured in meaningful ways.”

The OAAG Awards celebrate and recognize the exhibitions, publications and programming of Ontario’s public art galleries over the past year in nine major categories: exhibition, curatorial writing, art writing, public program, education, art publication, design, partnership, lifetime achievement, colleague and volunteer. With over 230 nominations received from 24 public art galleries in more than 20 cities across Ontario, KWAG was honoured to be a shortlisted nominee in two additional categories: Thematic Exhibition of the Year (budget over $20,000) for Carry Forward and an Art Book Award nomination for Still Move; Brendan Fernandes.

This year’s recognition builds upon KWAG’s record of success at the OAAG Awards, which includes the 2016 Design Award: Exhibition Catalogue for Kathe Gray’s work on Jane Buyers: Gather… Arrange… Maintain, an honourable mention for the 2014 catalogue Milutin Gubash, and the 2011 Exhibition Award for Ernest Daetwyler: Reality in Reverse (barn raising).



