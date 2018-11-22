Wilfrid Laurier business grads create ‘Dogvent Calendar’

So far, Vandenberk and Marcucci have produced about 1,000 units this holiday season, which retail for $24.95.

Sticking with a Canadian theme, the treats are poutine flavoured. They’re hypoallergenic and wheat free, without any chemicals added, and are just 18 calories each.

Some boxes come with a golden biscuit on the 25th day as a “Willy Wonka-type promotion" that will provide winners a year’s worth of dog treats from Northern Biscuit. There are also coupons for other products included.

Now the challenge for Vandenberk and Marcucci is distributing the calendars to customers in the middle of rotating Canada Post strikes.

They had initially hoped to see more online sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but actually wanted to postpone the publication of this story due, to delivery concerns.

The business duo has been manufacturing the boxes out of Marcucci’s mother’s garage in Mississauga and have even agreed to deliver the product to some customers in southwestern Ontario themselves, if necessary.

More info can be found online at the dogventcalendar.com.

“It’s more or less just something fun we wanted to put out there just to see how it would go,” said Vandenberk.

“It’s not, by any means, supporting our full salaries. We wanted to run it this year, see what happens, and depending on that, we can get a little more serious for next year.”

So far, he says, more than a dozen pet stores have reached out to carry the product in the future, and the goal is to get the product into some major chains by next Christmas.

