Wilfrid Laurier business grads create ‘Dogvent Calendar’

It’s punny, but the inventors of the Dogvent didn’t need a pat-ent.
All Colton Vandenberk and Micheal Marcucci needed was the idea, and a market full of merry mongrels.
Dogvent calendars — they’ve been done before, according to Vandenberk, who said he researched the idea before moving forward with it as a small business venture.
Some dog lovers make them themselves as a fun way to count down the days until Christmas, he said.
“For the non-creative person who doesn’t have time to make one, we thought maybe we could do something for them.”
Vandenberk and Marcucci graduated from the business program at Wilfrid Laurier University in 2016.
“We both took jobs at various startup companies, and we actually still work together at the same company, but we’ve been looking for outlets to kind of have our own little company, so we started playing around with this idea,” said Vandenberk, who does graphic design work on the side.
Every Christmas, on Dec. 1, kids and their parents start counting down the days to Christmas with a little treat, usually chocolate, from their advent calendars.
The Dogvent Calendar allows kids to count down the days with their four-legged friends, without the sugar and sweet. It holds 25 15-gram treats that have been produced by Northern Biscuit, an Ontario company that sources all its ingredients from local farms.
“They were excited, and we’ve been working together — launching a website just a few weeks ago and just trying to get the word out,” Vandenberk said.
So far, Vandenberk and Marcucci have produced about 1,000 units this holiday season, which retail for $24.95.
Sticking with a Canadian theme, the treats are poutine flavoured. They’re hypoallergenic and wheat free, without any chemicals added, and are just 18 calories each.
Some boxes come with a golden biscuit on the 25th day as a “Willy Wonka-type promotion" that will provide winners a year’s worth of dog treats from Northern Biscuit. There are also coupons for other products included.
Now the challenge for Vandenberk and Marcucci is distributing the calendars to customers in the middle of rotating Canada Post strikes.
They had initially hoped to see more online sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but actually wanted to postpone the publication of this story due, to delivery concerns.
The business duo has been manufacturing the boxes out of Marcucci’s mother’s garage in Mississauga and have even agreed to deliver the product to some customers in southwestern Ontario themselves, if necessary.
More info can be found online at the dogventcalendar.com.
“It’s more or less just something fun we wanted to put out there just to see how it would go,” said Vandenberk.
“It’s not, by any means, supporting our full salaries. We wanted to run it this year, see what happens, and depending on that, we can get a little more serious for next year.”
So far, he says, more than a dozen pet stores have reached out to carry the product in the future, and the goal is to get the product into some major chains by next Christmas.
