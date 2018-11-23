Man arrested, charged after break-in at Kitchener LCBO

Waterloo Regional Police responded to an in-progress break-in at a Kitchener LCBO location on Thursday night.

Police say an 18-year-old man gained access to the LCBO on King Street West with "forced entry," and stole four bottles of liquor. WRPS located the man, arrested him, and charged him with Break, Enter, and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

Police added the man is from the Ottawa area.