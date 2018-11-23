Man charged after break-in at Kitchener LCBO

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged on Thursday night after an alleged break-in at a Kitchener LCBO.

Police say an 18-year-old man gained access to the LCBO on King Street West with "forced entry," and stole four bottles of liquor. WRPS located the man, arrested him, and charged him with Break, Enter, and Fail to Comply with Recognizance.

Police added the man is from the Ottawa area.