Kitchener armed robbery suspects on the loose

Police are investigating after an alleged robbery on Wednesday at a convenience store in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say two suspects entered the store on Highland Road just after 9 p.m., and one suspect "brandished a weapon" and demanded cash.
The two suspects fled, and allegedly stole a small amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or WRPS.
