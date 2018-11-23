Police investigate robbery of convenience store in Kitchener

News 10:42 AM Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged robbery took place on Wednesday at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say two suspects entered the store on Highland Road just after 9 p.m., and one suspect "brandished a weapon" and demanded cash.

The two suspects fled, and allegedly stole a small amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or WRPS. 

 

Police investigate robbery of convenience store in Kitchener

News 10:42 AM Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged robbery took place on Wednesday at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say two suspects entered the store on Highland Road just after 9 p.m., and one suspect "brandished a weapon" and demanded cash.

The two suspects fled, and allegedly stole a small amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or WRPS. 

 

Police investigate robbery of convenience store in Kitchener

News 10:42 AM Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after an alleged robbery took place on Wednesday at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say two suspects entered the store on Highland Road just after 9 p.m., and one suspect "brandished a weapon" and demanded cash.

The two suspects fled, and allegedly stole a small amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or WRPS. 

 