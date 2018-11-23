Family seek clues a year after Kitchener man’s disappearance

KITCHENER — Yalem Metekia wants answers.

The Kitchener woman's brother, Yoseph Birhanu-Baynesagn, has been missing for a year and the family isn't any closer to knowing what might have happened to him.

"It's really hard to guess because we don't have any clues," Metekia said. "Anything is possible."

Birhanu-Baynesagn, 24, left his family's home in Kitchener on Thursday, Nov. 23 of last year.

The next day, Birhanu-Baynesagn called a relative in North York from a pay phone believed to be located at Union Station in Toronto. He told the relative he was coming over for a visit, but he never showed up.

That was the last time anyone ever heard from him. The family filed a missing persons report on Dec. 2 last year and the case is still open.

"It's been really tough on my family. We're trying to stay hopeful," Metekia said.

"People don't just disappear like that."

Birhanu-Baynesagn did not carry a cellphone and Metekia said he didn't have a car, so it is unclear how he travelled to Toronto that night.

She said her younger brother is a "quiet, low-key guy" who loves computers and a good laugh. He wasn't known to frequent Toronto often, but they do have lots of relatives who live in and around the city.