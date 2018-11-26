Drvier of stolen vehicle collides with multiple cars, city property in Kitchener

A driver of a stolen vehicle collided with other cars and city property on Friday in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

WRPS say they attempted to stop the driver at Weber Street East at Franklin Street East on Friday evening, but the vehicle fled at high speed, and was involved in multiple collisions with other cars and city property.

The alleged stolen vehicle was found abandoned by the driver later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.