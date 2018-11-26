‘No charges have been laid’: Waterloo pastor, motorcyclist dies after Dufferin County crash

A former member of a motorcycle gang, turned Waterloo pastor, has died about a month after a serious crash in Dufferin County.

Dufferin OPP has confirmed Rev. Dale Hoch, a pastor at World Outreach Ministries in Waterloo, died on Friday, Nov. 23 following a two-vehicle crash on Airport Road on Oct. 19.

“The male party has passed away,” said Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier. “It is still under investigation. So, no charges have been laid at this time.”

At about 12 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19, emergency service personnel were called to respond to the collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Airport Road near County Road 21 in Mulmur.

The preliminary investigation by Dufferin OPP has revealed a minivan travelling east on County Road 21 failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the motorcycle on Airport Road.

Hoch was ejected from his motorcycle and airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre where he remained until he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. He leaves behind his wife, Edith, of 35 years.

The leader of World Outreach Ministries, a congregation of about 250 people in Waterloo, was an experienced motorcyclist who especially enjoyed riding during the fall season.

He also wrote a book titled Thunder from Heaven, which details his journey from being a former member of a motorcycle gang to becoming a Christian.

“Pastor Dale walked tall as a Christian pastor,” his obituary states. “He loved to debate anything from old cars, TV shows, and politics. His love for Jesus Christ led to many theological debates, as well discussing salvation and how to walk a path that would please God. His motorcycle was one of his passions.”

Hoch’s family will host a visitation at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener on Wednesday, Nov. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. His funeral will be held at the Koinonia Christian Fellowship, 850 Sawmill Rd., Bloomingdale on Friday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.