Remember — there is no overnight parking in Kitchener from Dec. 1 to March 31

Residents are reminded not to park on any city street from Dec. 1 to March 31 from 2:30 to 6 a.m. under the city’s bylaw in order to allow operations crews to plow the streets safely and efficiently throughout the winter months.

Snow events will be declared by the city when credible weather forecasts predict a significant snowfall and triggers the tag-and-tow bylaw into effect, which prohibits parking on city streets regardless of the time of day.

“Our operations roads crews aim to clear all streets within 24 hours after cessation of the snow when a snow event occurs,” explains Scott Berry, manager of operations, City of Kitchener. “The city prioritizes streets so that emergency routes, bus routes and major roads are cleared first, then we move onto residential neighbourhoods. Keeping parked vehicles off the streets helps crews clear them, and keeps pedestrians and cars safe.”

Notification of a snow event is typically given by 5 p.m., and usually takes effect at midnight so that residents have time to move or make arrangements for their cars. “Keeping your vehicles off the street helps ensure there is uninterrupted service delivery,” states, Gloria MacNeil, director, bylaw enforcement, City of Kitchener. “Enforcement staff will be out proactively enforcing any vehicles that are parked on the road. If a snowplow operator is unable to clear the street due to parked cars the officer will assess the situation and may tow the vehicles at the owners expense so snowplow operators can continue their work.”