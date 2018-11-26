Three youth girls and man charged after being caught smoking pot in car

Three girls and one man are facing charges after being caught allegedly smoking pot in a car on Friday in Kitchener.

Police say they found open alcohol, a 'substantial' quantity of marijuana, and drug accessories inside the vehicle, which was running in a school parking lot on Bechtel Drive with the four people inside.

All four people were charged under the Cannabis Act, and the Liquor License Act, and the driver received a 3-day driver's license suspension for having a blood alcohol content level above zero.