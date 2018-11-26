Disc jockey Roger Ashby’s half-century in radio kicked off in Kitchener

After a one-year pit-stop at Hamilton's CKOC, he arrived at CHUM, Canada's most influential Top 40 station, just as the baby boom was peaking in the early '70s, landing a front-row seat in the country's hottest radio market.

Along the way, he rubbed shoulders with icons such as:

• Wolfman Jack: "a crazy man, larger than life, always needed people around him."

•Mick Jagger: "very giving of his time, explained the game of cricket for 20 minutes, great sense of humour."

• Tony Bennett: "a true gentleman, felt like I had known him for years."

• Kiss frontman Gene Simmons and baseball great Reggie Jackson: "jerks, condescending, unco-operative, full of themselves."

He also helped organize the surprise Rolling Stones gig at Toronto's El Mocambo nightclub in 1977, fronted by April Wine (so no one would suspect) and attended by flower child Margaret Trudeau.

"It was so secretive," he says with a laugh. "I said to my brother-in-law, 'I'd like to take you as a guest.' He said, 'Who is it?' I said, 'I can't tell you.' He said, 'I'm not going!'

"When it was over he said, 'Why didn't you tell me?'"

Because he was good at a job where public profile was everything, Ashby eventually became a celebrity himself.

"The celebrity was really among teenage girls who would listen to 1050 CHUM," he notes modestly. "The audience grew up with me. It was flattering to get recognized."

He laughs, recalling the first time his face appeared on the legendary CHUM chart, the folded brochure that compiled each week's Top 30 songs.

"That was pretty exciting to me. I collected every one from 1961 to 1976."

By the time 1985 rolled around, Ashby's audience was growing up, settling down with jobs and families.

As the zeitgeist shifted toward sophisticated radio formats, he made the jump to the more upscale CHUM-FM, where he hosted the top-rated "Roger, Rick & Marilyn" show — with various permutations — for more than three decades.

"Working with other people was kind of nice, as opposed to sitting in an isolated DJ booth," notes the genial broadcaster, who had initial trepidations.

"I often thought I couldn't be in a room with other people and be self-confident."

Not only did he learn fast, 50 years in a constantly shifting industry gives him a unique perspective on change.

Drake vs. The Beatles, for instance.

When it was announced a few weeks ago that the Canadian hip hop star had eclipsed the Fab Four's record for most U.S. Top 10 hits in a year and — a few years earlier — that Justin Bieber had broken their record for most current songs on the Hot 100, Ashby took it with a grain of salt.

"I don't deny Bieber and Drake their success," he allows graciously, "but this comparison to old charts are apples and oranges."

"Everything is changed — the way they measure is different. There was no streaming then."

Top 40 then was like social media today: pervasive, inescapable, all-consuming.

Today's charts, by comparison, are irrelevant outside their targeted demographic, profiling a specific audience whose tastes seldom transfer to the public at large.

"Somebody who listens to a station that doesn't play Drake may not even know who he is," notes Ashby, inducted into the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame in 2010.

"But everybody knew who the Beatles and Stones were. Drake and Bieber may have success in their genre, but they don't appeal to a large, general audience."

Even though he's signing off during one of the industry's many crises of confidence — in this case, growing competition from internet streaming and satellite radio — he has no qualms about the industry's future.

"First TV came along," notes Ashby, who signs off CHUM-FM for good on Dec. 5. "Then the Walkman and all these things they said would be the death of radio."

It never happened, nor is it likely to any time soon.

"People will always get up in the morning and want something local. Information, entertainment and companionship will always be three ingredients radio can and will provide."

He pauses, allowing his analysis to sink in. "Even today, with streaming and social media, there's still a need."

jrubinoff@therecord.com

Twitter: @JoelRubinoff

