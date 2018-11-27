Education session on cannabis for treatment of Lyme disease to be held on Dec. 11 in Kitchener

An education session on the benefits of medical cannabis for the treatment of pain for Lyme disease and other chronic painful conditions will be held Tuesday December 11 at 7:00 to 8:30 pm in Room 109 of the Breithaupt Community Centre at 350 Margaret Ave. Kitchener.

Michelle Davis of the medical cannabis community will discuss cannabis legislation, the uses of medical cannabis, safe and responsible use and accessing medical cannabis.

Davis, who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Biological Science, is a Community Engagement Specialist in the medical cannabis field. She educates and builds meaningful relationships with patient organizations, caregivers, social services providers and more, furthering the public's understanding of quality medical cannabis products, services and therapeutic applications.

Sponsored by the Waterloo Region Lyme Disease Group , this session will be of interest to anyone dealing with the pain of Lyme disease and other chronic painful conditions such as cancer, fibromyalgia, MS and many others.