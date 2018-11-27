1 dead after small plane crashes in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Santa Fe.

Police tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that the pilot was the only one on board when the plane went down about a mile (0.6 kilometres) short of the runway at Santa Fe Municipal Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed Monday while apparently attempting to land. The aircraft was destroyed by fire.

Lunsford says the pilot had not been in contact with air traffic controllers prior to the accident.