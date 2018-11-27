Three suspects use truck to drive through Kitchener gas station doors, attempt to steal ATM

Three people used a truck to smash into a gas station's front doors and attempted to steal an ATM machine in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the the suspects were unsuccessful in stealing the ATM, but there was significant damage done to the ESSO gas station on Fischer Hallman road.

WRPS say the suspects used a full-size grey GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck to enter the station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.