Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge launch new public engagement platform

The cities of Cambridge, Waterloo, Kitchener and the Region of Waterloo are launching a new public engagement platform: Engage Waterloo Region (EngageWR). The new tool gives citizens the opportunity to have their say on local projects and initiatives. With evolving needs and the advancement of online engagement, the cities and the Region have switched to a new platform that will better facilitate public engagement through more robust tools and a modern, user-friendly design.

A single registration gives participants full access to all online public engagement opportunities for the Region of Waterloo and the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo. Registered users can tailor their preferences to receive notifications about topics that mean the most to them. The interactive and user-friendly site allows users to participate in different ways and stay updated throughout the lifetime of a project.

Check out www.EngageWR.ca to see how it works and register with this new platform to stay informed about current and future topics of interest. Some of the current and upcoming projects include:

Smart Waterloo Region: Did you know we have a one in five chance of winning $50 million to improve child and youth well-being in Waterloo Region? To win, we need to be the best community in Canada for kids! Help us by:spreading the word, sharing your ideas, sharing your tech talents, attending a meeting or recommending a youth with good ideas. To learn more and participate, visit www.smartwr.ca.

Climate change: The Region is preparing a Community Climate Adaptation (CCA) Plan to help Waterloo Region reduce the risks posed to our community by extreme weather and changing climate conditions. Visit www.engagewr.ca/cca-plan to learn more about the plan and share your ideas with us.

Cambridge Farmer’s Market: Tell us about your experiences with the Cambridge Farmer’s Market to help us improve your market experience. To learn more and participate, visit www.engagecambridge.ca.

Kitchener recreation: Have a say about where you play! Tell us about your preferences as they relate to the city’s recreation and leisure facilities. We want to learn more about how to best support your healthy, active lifestyle. To learn more and participate, visit www.engagekitchener.ca.

Kitchener’s sidewalk winter maintenance program: This winter, bylaw officers are proactively inspecting sidewalks citywide to ensure snow and ice is cleared 24 hours after a snowfall to help keep our community moving safely. Tell us what you think about the program. To learn more and participate, visit www.engagekitchener.ca.

Waterloo Strategic Plan: The City of Waterloo will be engaging residents on its next strategic plan and the future of its program and activities guide, and in early December will be seeking input related to budget communications. To learn more and participate, visit www.engagewaterloo.ca.

