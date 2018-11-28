Man, woman, charged after gun and ammunition seized in Kitchener

A man and woman have been charged with with firearms offences after guns were seized from their residence in Kitchener last week, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police they executed a search warrant at the residence on Glenvista Drive on Nov. 21 and seized a firearm and ammunition.
A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old female were charged with firearms offences, the WRPS said.
