Longstanding Waterloo Regional Police officer faces attempted murder charge following March incident

A 21-year member member of the Waterloo Regional Police was and charged with multiple offences including attempted murder relating to a March shooting, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU arrested Sgt. Richard Dorling on Tuesday, and he was released on several conditions.

According to the SIU, on March 31, the Hamilton Police Service attended to a break and enter investigation in Flamborough. A vehicle was stolen from the property in relation, and after tracking the vehicle to Cambridge, WRPS was notified.

Dorling allegedly fired his gun several times and the 30-year-old man driving the stolen vehicle was hit once, and transported to hospital.

WRPS says the incident occurred in the area of Dickie Settlement Road.

Dorling, a 21-year member of the WRPS, was arrested on Nov. 27, and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of discharge firearm with intent and one count of discharge firearm reckless endangerment.

Waterloo Regional Police say Dorling is on paid administrative suspension, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 19.