Kitchener boxer Syd 'The Jewel' Vanderpool to be inducted into Ontario Boxing Hall of Fame

Syd Vanderpool was just six years old when he first entered the ring.
Vanderpool was at an Ontario boxing event with his brother, who was competing. The promoter had a young boxer drop out and was looking for another fighter.
Syd’s dad volunteered him and just a few minutes later, he had his first win. Vanderpool earned a technical knockout on a nine-year-old.
“That’s the first memory I have of boxing,” said Vanderpool, who now runs SydFit, a boxing and multidisciplinary practice in downtown Kitchener.
That fight started a boxing career that would go professional and lead to Vanderpool being on national television and even promoted by the famous Don King at one point. His 12-year career that spanned from 1993 to 2005 led him to a 35-4 record against the best boxers in the world.
For the Vanderpool clan, boxing was a family affair. His dad, who moved to Kitchener from Trinidad and Tobago, got him and his brothers into boxing as something to keep the kids active. His brothers Fitz (The Whip) and Felix really took to the sport and the entire family trained together.
But at age 11, after a decent start to his career, Vanderpool decided to do what the other kids were doing — playing hockey.
“I was really good at skating backwards, so they put me on defence,” said Vanderpool. “But there wasn’t much glory in playing defence.”
With that, he decided to return to boxing and went at it full force with his brother Felix.
He started training at the Waterloo Regional Boxing Academy, led by Arnie Boehm. The facility bounced around from location to location, with Boehm, who died in 2002, making it his goal to keep it running.
“There were times where I saw him take money out of his own back pocket to pay rent,” said Vanderpool.
Once Vanderpool turned 18, he was at a crossroads with what to do with his life. He considered going to school for business, but after a fateful conversation with his brother, he decided to pursue his passion.
He sent VHS tapes to promoters across the U.S. to see if he could get any “bites” and he sure did.
From there, he went on to be represented by a multitude of different managers through his career, racking up the wins.
Then came a crushing loss to Bernard Hopkins in 2000. Vanderpool then decided to call it quits.
“And that was it. I retired.”
“I wanted to fight the best fighters in the world and I did and I lost, so I retired and I golfed, smoked cigars,” said Vanderpool.
But, after he was contacted by a coach who promised he could show him how to improve, Vanderpool was back in the game.
“People say you learn from losses. My loss to Bernard Hopkins didn’t teach me one thing. It wasn’t until I had someone evaluate it and show me the things I can improve on that it made sense,” said Vanderpool.
From 2001 to 2004, Vanderpool was seemingly unstoppable. Undefeated in seven fights during that span, he took on Jeff Lacy on Oct. 2, 2004 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Vanderpool was No. 1 in the world at that point.
He suffered his first loss in five years, taking a technical knockout loss.
Taking that in stride, Vanderpool learned and moved on.
His next opponent: Alejandro Berrio. Training in the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania and with a daughter back home, Vanderpool knew that it was nearly time to hang up the gloves.
He lost his bout with Berrio by knockout on April 22, 2005.
“I lost the last fight and I looked at my manager and said ‘We’re done, aren’t we?’” said Vanderpool. The answer was yes.
Since then, Vanderpool has built his success on SydFit, leading a multitude of pugilists to high levels, including Denton Daley, who just missed out on a title. Although Vanderpool has to sit by and watch, he relishes the environment.
“Every time I get back to that kind of environment, I’m like yeah, this is what I miss. To be on that stage where everything is on the line … I trained myself to love that environment. I love the pressure of that moment.”
Last week, it was announced that Vanderpool will be inducted into the Ontario Boxing Hall of Fame. He’s humbled by the decision, noting that many of his fellow inductees were boxers he looked up to.
“For me, when I looked at the names of the other people, that’s what made it feel cool,” said Vanderpool.
