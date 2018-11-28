Kitchener boxer Syd 'The Jewel' Vanderpool to be inducted into Ontario Boxing Hall of Fame

“There were times where I saw him take money out of his own back pocket to pay rent,” said Vanderpool.

Once Vanderpool turned 18, he was at a crossroads with what to do with his life. He considered going to school for business, but after a fateful conversation with his brother, he decided to pursue his passion.

He sent VHS tapes to promoters across the U.S. to see if he could get any “bites” and he sure did.

From there, he went on to be represented by a multitude of different managers through his career, racking up the wins.

Then came a crushing loss to Bernard Hopkins in 2000. Vanderpool then decided to call it quits.

“And that was it. I retired.”

“I wanted to fight the best fighters in the world and I did and I lost, so I retired and I golfed, smoked cigars,” said Vanderpool.

But, after he was contacted by a coach who promised he could show him how to improve, Vanderpool was back in the game.

“People say you learn from losses. My loss to Bernard Hopkins didn’t teach me one thing. It wasn’t until I had someone evaluate it and show me the things I can improve on that it made sense,” said Vanderpool.

From 2001 to 2004, Vanderpool was seemingly unstoppable. Undefeated in seven fights during that span, he took on Jeff Lacy on Oct. 2, 2004 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Vanderpool was No. 1 in the world at that point.

He suffered his first loss in five years, taking a technical knockout loss.

Taking that in stride, Vanderpool learned and moved on.

His next opponent: Alejandro Berrio. Training in the Poconos Mountains in Pennsylvania and with a daughter back home, Vanderpool knew that it was nearly time to hang up the gloves.

He lost his bout with Berrio by knockout on April 22, 2005.

“I lost the last fight and I looked at my manager and said ‘We’re done, aren’t we?’” said Vanderpool. The answer was yes.

Since then, Vanderpool has built his success on SydFit, leading a multitude of pugilists to high levels, including Denton Daley, who just missed out on a title. Although Vanderpool has to sit by and watch, he relishes the environment.

“Every time I get back to that kind of environment, I’m like yeah, this is what I miss. To be on that stage where everything is on the line … I trained myself to love that environment. I love the pressure of that moment.”

Last week, it was announced that Vanderpool will be inducted into the Ontario Boxing Hall of Fame. He’s humbled by the decision, noting that many of his fellow inductees were boxers he looked up to.

“For me, when I looked at the names of the other people, that’s what made it feel cool,” said Vanderpool.