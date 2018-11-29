Man charged after break and enter on Doon Valley Drive in Kitchener

A man has been charged with several offences after an alleged break and enter on Doon Valley Drive late Wednesday night in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say they responded to the report of a break and enter of a building, and used an insecure door at the side of the building to enter, and arrest the man.

The man was charged with several offences including Possession of Stolen Goods Under $5,000, Possession of Break-in instruments, and Disguise with Intent.