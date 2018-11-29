Police investigate hit and run involving stolen vehicle in Waterloo

The driver of an alleged stolen vehicle fled the scene of a collision on Wednesday night in Waterloo according to Waterloo Regional Police.

WRPS says they responded to the scene of a collision around 9:15 p.m. at Bridge Street and Lexington Road, and the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene.

Police added that after the driver left, they discovered that car was stolen.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries, police say and the investigation is ongoing.