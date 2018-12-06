Upward and outward: The sky is the limit when it comes to Kitchener’s growth

When most people think of development in Kitchener these days, they think of the tall buildings transforming the downtown and the billions of dollars in building permits slated to be issued along the new light-rail transit corridor.
Yet the city’s intensification level of 37 per cent this past year is expected to remain steady or decrease during the next several years, as new subdivisions are built-out in greenfield areas.
As it stands, the city’s five-year average intensification level sits at 44 per cent, much closer to the region’s target of 45 per cent. Kitchener’s 2018 growth monitoring report shows the city’s current “built-up area” land supply includes potential capacity for approximately 17,500 more dwelling units with 33,667 residents, 1.5 million square metres of non-residential floor space and 40,739 additional jobs by the year 2031.
Together with estimated greenfield area supply in outlying areas where significant plans of subdivisions are already underway, the city has room for more than 38,000 residential units and 86,000 residents, with close to 1.9 million square metres of non-residential space to help accommodate more than 50,000 new jobs.
That doesn’t include swaths of greenfield (248.8 hectares) added to the region’s official plan back in 2015 following a lengthy Ontario Municipal Board appeal, said City of Kitchener planning director, Alain Pinard.
The area dubbed Dundee North spans 613 acres, the majority of which falls within the city’s southerly limits, east of Fisher Hallman Road. Comprehensive planning will get underway in 2019 and will take 30 months to complete, Pinard said. The end process will be a secondary plan to bring the areas into the city’s official plan, assign land uses and get a handle on infrastructure requirements.
“Unlike a lot of communities affected by the provincial growth plan which either have constraints of one or both types of either infill or greenfield development, we have a lot of opportunities in both,” he said. “So we actually are growing up, but we continue to grow out at the same time.”
That’s illustrated by the fact that between June 2017 and June 2018, Kitchener issued the highest number of building permits for multiple dwellings within its greenfield area since it began monitoring program in 2010. It was also the first year since 2010 that there were more multiple dwellings constructed in the designated greenfield area than the built-up area.
Pinard said 63 per cent of housing starts were in greenfield areas. About half the new units were ground-oriented housing forms; the other half were in multiple dwellings, including stacked and back-to-back townhouses.
The city has seen several large-scale condominium projects break ground in recent months, as well as the first new Class A office building in the downtown in more than 25 years — a six-storey project by Perimeter Development at 345 King St. W.
Year-to-date figures at the end of October showed that the city has issued building permits with a total construction value of more than $438 million, which is up by about $20 million from the same time a year ago.
Recent building activity is partly being driven by development charge exemptions in the downtown that are coming to an end in early 2019, said Mike Seiling, the city's chief building official.
The building division has hired additional staff to handle an increase in workload driven by the likes of Momentum Partnership’s 31-storey condo project, Charlie West, at the corner of Charles and Gaukel streets.
Other large-scale condo towers in the queue include the 23-storey City Centre Phase 2 (Andrin Homes) on Young Street, which Seiling says has a bigger footprint than Phase 1.
“We’ve got Arrow Lofts (by Auburn Homes) Phase 2, a 15-storey building that will be built on the south side of the existing Arrow Lofts building. Momentum still wants to build two more towers on Victoria Street South and we also have additional storeys being added to the Huck Glove building.”
Seiling hasn’t seen the application just yet, but there’s a six-storey office building being contemplated on the former Mayfair site next to city hall. Another condo project being proposed at the corner of Duke and Frederick streets has the potential to be up to 36 storeys tall, which would become the largest tower in Kitchener, valued at more than $100 million.
“We’re expecting we’re going to have a very busy year in 2019, and we’re excited,” Seiling said. “We’re staffed for it and we’re busy trying to get customers through the approval process right now.”
The estimated density of the urban growth centre increased to 189 residents and jobs per hectare this year, up from 187 the year prior, which is seen as a step toward achieving the provincially mandated target of 200 by 2031, further established in the city’s official plan at 225.
Updates to zoning as a result of the comprehensive zoning bylaw review, along with neighbourhood specific planning reviews, "will continue to add capacity" to accommodate growth, the report notes.
“So there’s nothing to say that we’re not going to actually exceed our provincial density targets,” Pinard said.
The city’s existing supply of developable land can accommodate more residents and jobs overall than the 2031 population and employment allocation provided by the region.
Seiling said building across city is extremely diverse, including low-rise and highrise residential, institutional, commercial and industrial buildings, as well as substantial additions and renovations.
As an example, Conestoga Cold Storage received two significant freezer additions in 2018 requiring a building height of almost 46 metres tall to store frozen food. The city also issued permit for a two-storey addition to Grand River Collegiate Institute.
“When you go through the categories, you’re going to see there’s a little bit of everything, Seiling said. “We’re not just honing in on one area.”
More recently, Brick Brewing Company announced a major expansion on Bingemans Centre Drive.
“We also have the Budd lands,” noted Seiling, “and some of the servicing work is done. They’re waiting for the Ministry of Environment record of site condition, and I know there’s an industrial building being proposed out there.”
The city’s 2018 mid-year population estimated by the region is 253,800, about 2,600 more than last year. Numbers show Kitchener has the potential to grow to almost 340,000 people by 2031, boasting 134,160 jobs.
When most people think of development in Kitchener these days, they think of the tall buildings transforming the downtown and the billions of dollars in building permits slated to be issued along the new light-rail transit corridor.
Yet the city’s intensification level of 37 per cent this past year is expected to remain steady or decrease during the next several years, as new subdivisions are built-out in greenfield areas.
As it stands, the city’s five-year average intensification level sits at 44 per cent, much closer to the region’s target of 45 per cent. Kitchener’s 2018 growth monitoring report shows the city’s current “built-up area” land supply includes potential capacity for approximately 17,500 more dwelling units with 33,667 residents, 1.5 million square metres of non-residential floor space and 40,739 additional jobs by the year 2031.
Together with estimated greenfield area supply in outlying areas where significant plans of subdivisions are already underway, the city has room for more than 38,000 residential units and 86,000 residents, with close to 1.9 million square metres of non-residential space to help accommodate more than 50,000 new jobs.
That doesn’t include swaths of greenfield (248.8 hectares) added to the region’s official plan back in 2015 following a lengthy Ontario Municipal Board appeal, said City of Kitchener planning director, Alain Pinard.
The area dubbed Dundee North spans 613 acres, the majority of which falls within the city’s southerly limits, east of Fisher Hallman Road. Comprehensive planning will get underway in 2019 and will take 30 months to complete, Pinard said. The end process will be a secondary plan to bring the areas into the city’s official plan, assign land uses and get a handle on infrastructure requirements.
“Unlike a lot of communities affected by the provincial growth plan which either have constraints of one or both types of either infill or greenfield development, we have a lot of opportunities in both,” he said. “So we actually are growing up, but we continue to grow out at the same time.”
That’s illustrated by the fact that between June 2017 and June 2018, Kitchener issued the highest number of building permits for multiple dwellings within its greenfield area since it began monitoring program in 2010. It was also the first year since 2010 that there were more multiple dwellings constructed in the designated greenfield area than the built-up area.
Pinard said 63 per cent of housing starts were in greenfield areas. About half the new units were ground-oriented housing forms; the other half were in multiple dwellings, including stacked and back-to-back townhouses.
The city has seen several large-scale condominium projects break ground in recent months, as well as the first new Class A office building in the downtown in more than 25 years — a six-storey project by Perimeter Development at 345 King St. W.
Year-to-date figures at the end of October showed that the city has issued building permits with a total construction value of more than $438 million, which is up by about $20 million from the same time a year ago.
Recent building activity is partly being driven by development charge exemptions in the downtown that are coming to an end in early 2019, said Mike Seiling, the city's chief building official.
The building division has hired additional staff to handle an increase in workload driven by the likes of Momentum Partnership’s 31-storey condo project, Charlie West, at the corner of Charles and Gaukel streets.
Other large-scale condo towers in the queue include the 23-storey City Centre Phase 2 (Andrin Homes) on Young Street, which Seiling says has a bigger footprint than Phase 1.
“We’ve got Arrow Lofts (by Auburn Homes) Phase 2, a 15-storey building that will be built on the south side of the existing Arrow Lofts building. Momentum still wants to build two more towers on Victoria Street South and we also have additional storeys being added to the Huck Glove building.”
Seiling hasn’t seen the application just yet, but there’s a six-storey office building being contemplated on the former Mayfair site next to city hall. Another condo project being proposed at the corner of Duke and Frederick streets has the potential to be up to 36 storeys tall, which would become the largest tower in Kitchener, valued at more than $100 million.
“We’re expecting we’re going to have a very busy year in 2019, and we’re excited,” Seiling said. “We’re staffed for it and we’re busy trying to get customers through the approval process right now.”
The estimated density of the urban growth centre increased to 189 residents and jobs per hectare this year, up from 187 the year prior, which is seen as a step toward achieving the provincially mandated target of 200 by 2031, further established in the city’s official plan at 225.
Updates to zoning as a result of the comprehensive zoning bylaw review, along with neighbourhood specific planning reviews, "will continue to add capacity" to accommodate growth, the report notes.
“So there’s nothing to say that we’re not going to actually exceed our provincial density targets,” Pinard said.
The city’s existing supply of developable land can accommodate more residents and jobs overall than the 2031 population and employment allocation provided by the region.
Seiling said building across city is extremely diverse, including low-rise and highrise residential, institutional, commercial and industrial buildings, as well as substantial additions and renovations.
As an example, Conestoga Cold Storage received two significant freezer additions in 2018 requiring a building height of almost 46 metres tall to store frozen food. The city also issued permit for a two-storey addition to Grand River Collegiate Institute.
“When you go through the categories, you’re going to see there’s a little bit of everything, Seiling said. “We’re not just honing in on one area.”
More recently, Brick Brewing Company announced a major expansion on Bingemans Centre Drive.
“We also have the Budd lands,” noted Seiling, “and some of the servicing work is done. They’re waiting for the Ministry of Environment record of site condition, and I know there’s an industrial building being proposed out there.”
The city’s 2018 mid-year population estimated by the region is 253,800, about 2,600 more than last year. Numbers show Kitchener has the potential to grow to almost 340,000 people by 2031, boasting 134,160 jobs.
When most people think of development in Kitchener these days, they think of the tall buildings transforming the downtown and the billions of dollars in building permits slated to be issued along the new light-rail transit corridor.
Yet the city’s intensification level of 37 per cent this past year is expected to remain steady or decrease during the next several years, as new subdivisions are built-out in greenfield areas.
As it stands, the city’s five-year average intensification level sits at 44 per cent, much closer to the region’s target of 45 per cent. Kitchener’s 2018 growth monitoring report shows the city’s current “built-up area” land supply includes potential capacity for approximately 17,500 more dwelling units with 33,667 residents, 1.5 million square metres of non-residential floor space and 40,739 additional jobs by the year 2031.
Together with estimated greenfield area supply in outlying areas where significant plans of subdivisions are already underway, the city has room for more than 38,000 residential units and 86,000 residents, with close to 1.9 million square metres of non-residential space to help accommodate more than 50,000 new jobs.
That doesn’t include swaths of greenfield (248.8 hectares) added to the region’s official plan back in 2015 following a lengthy Ontario Municipal Board appeal, said City of Kitchener planning director, Alain Pinard.
The area dubbed Dundee North spans 613 acres, the majority of which falls within the city’s southerly limits, east of Fisher Hallman Road. Comprehensive planning will get underway in 2019 and will take 30 months to complete, Pinard said. The end process will be a secondary plan to bring the areas into the city’s official plan, assign land uses and get a handle on infrastructure requirements.
“Unlike a lot of communities affected by the provincial growth plan which either have constraints of one or both types of either infill or greenfield development, we have a lot of opportunities in both,” he said. “So we actually are growing up, but we continue to grow out at the same time.”
That’s illustrated by the fact that between June 2017 and June 2018, Kitchener issued the highest number of building permits for multiple dwellings within its greenfield area since it began monitoring program in 2010. It was also the first year since 2010 that there were more multiple dwellings constructed in the designated greenfield area than the built-up area.
Pinard said 63 per cent of housing starts were in greenfield areas. About half the new units were ground-oriented housing forms; the other half were in multiple dwellings, including stacked and back-to-back townhouses.
The city has seen several large-scale condominium projects break ground in recent months, as well as the first new Class A office building in the downtown in more than 25 years — a six-storey project by Perimeter Development at 345 King St. W.
Year-to-date figures at the end of October showed that the city has issued building permits with a total construction value of more than $438 million, which is up by about $20 million from the same time a year ago.
Recent building activity is partly being driven by development charge exemptions in the downtown that are coming to an end in early 2019, said Mike Seiling, the city's chief building official.
The building division has hired additional staff to handle an increase in workload driven by the likes of Momentum Partnership’s 31-storey condo project, Charlie West, at the corner of Charles and Gaukel streets.
Other large-scale condo towers in the queue include the 23-storey City Centre Phase 2 (Andrin Homes) on Young Street, which Seiling says has a bigger footprint than Phase 1.
“We’ve got Arrow Lofts (by Auburn Homes) Phase 2, a 15-storey building that will be built on the south side of the existing Arrow Lofts building. Momentum still wants to build two more towers on Victoria Street South and we also have additional storeys being added to the Huck Glove building.”
Seiling hasn’t seen the application just yet, but there’s a six-storey office building being contemplated on the former Mayfair site next to city hall. Another condo project being proposed at the corner of Duke and Frederick streets has the potential to be up to 36 storeys tall, which would become the largest tower in Kitchener, valued at more than $100 million.
“We’re expecting we’re going to have a very busy year in 2019, and we’re excited,” Seiling said. “We’re staffed for it and we’re busy trying to get customers through the approval process right now.”
The estimated density of the urban growth centre increased to 189 residents and jobs per hectare this year, up from 187 the year prior, which is seen as a step toward achieving the provincially mandated target of 200 by 2031, further established in the city’s official plan at 225.
Updates to zoning as a result of the comprehensive zoning bylaw review, along with neighbourhood specific planning reviews, "will continue to add capacity" to accommodate growth, the report notes.
“So there’s nothing to say that we’re not going to actually exceed our provincial density targets,” Pinard said.
The city’s existing supply of developable land can accommodate more residents and jobs overall than the 2031 population and employment allocation provided by the region.
Seiling said building across city is extremely diverse, including low-rise and highrise residential, institutional, commercial and industrial buildings, as well as substantial additions and renovations.
As an example, Conestoga Cold Storage received two significant freezer additions in 2018 requiring a building height of almost 46 metres tall to store frozen food. The city also issued permit for a two-storey addition to Grand River Collegiate Institute.
“When you go through the categories, you’re going to see there’s a little bit of everything, Seiling said. “We’re not just honing in on one area.”
More recently, Brick Brewing Company announced a major expansion on Bingemans Centre Drive.
“We also have the Budd lands,” noted Seiling, “and some of the servicing work is done. They’re waiting for the Ministry of Environment record of site condition, and I know there’s an industrial building being proposed out there.”
The city’s 2018 mid-year population estimated by the region is 253,800, about 2,600 more than last year. Numbers show Kitchener has the potential to grow to almost 340,000 people by 2031, boasting 134,160 jobs.