Police look for individuals in connection to robbery at Kitchener construction site

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of three individuals they're looking to identify and speak to in connection to an alleged break and enter that occurred on Nov. 17 in Kitchener at a construction site.
WRPS says a significant quantity of tools were stolen from the site at around 10 a.m. in the area of King Street West and Ontario Street South.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Looking to identify these individuals in connection with a break and enter that occurred in the area of King Street West and Ontario Street South in Kitchener on November 17. A construction site was entered and tools taken. Call police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/RIjZBs4skI pic.twitter.com/T89BoenleA
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 29, 2018
