Police look for individuals in connection to robbery at Kitchener construction site

Police look for individuals in connection to break and enter where 'significant quality of tools' were stolen from construction site

News 12:48 PM Kitchener Post

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of three individuals they're looking to identify and speak to in connection to an alleged break and enter that occurred on Nov. 17 in Kitchener at a construction site.

WRPS says a significant quantity of tools were stolen from the site at around 10 a.m. in the area of King Street West and Ontario Street South. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers. 

 

