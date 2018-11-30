Man on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kitchener for breach of parole

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.
WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE).
Male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener. Officers remain in the area but the road is now open. Thanks to residents for their patience throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3u0wqbmiWY
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 30, 2018
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.
WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE).
Male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener. Officers remain in the area but the road is now open. Thanks to residents for their patience throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3u0wqbmiWY
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 30, 2018
A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.
WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE).
Male has been arrested in connection to an investigation on Linden Avenue in Kitchener. Officers remain in the area but the road is now open. Thanks to residents for their patience throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3u0wqbmiWY
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 30, 2018