Man on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kitchener for breach of parole

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.

WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE).