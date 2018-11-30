Man on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kitchener for breach of parole

News 09:42 AM Kitchener Post

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.

WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE). 

 

 

 

 

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 30, 2018

Man on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kitchener for breach of parole

Lengthy police presence in downtown Kitchener

News 09:42 AM Kitchener Post

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.

WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE). 

 

 

 

 

Man on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Kitchener for breach of parole

Lengthy police presence in downtown Kitchener

News 09:42 AM Kitchener Post

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener on Thursday for breach of parole, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say after a lengthy police presence at Linden Avenue in downtown Kitchener, the man, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching parole terms, was arrested.

WRPS was notified by the situation by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad(ROPE). 

 

 

 

 