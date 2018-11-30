Kitchener man, woman facing nine charges following Thursday arrest, had possession of 'suspected' fentanyl, methamphetamine

A Kitchener man and woman are facing nine charges following a Thursday arrest which started with the investigation of a stolen vehicle, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On Thursday, members of the WRPS's BEAT unit located suspected stolen vehicle, and they determined that the vehicle was operated by a 27-year-old Kitchener man, who was wanted on numerous warrants.

The man along with a 22-year-old woman were arrested at a location on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener.

WRPS says the man and woman were found to be in possession of "suspected' fentanyl and methamphetamine, and were held for a show cause hearing.