Kitchener man charged in 2014 death of Guelph's Patricia Lewis

A 42-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree murder on Thursday in death of Guelph's Patricia(Patsy) Lewis.

Lewis was found dead in her home in Gordon Street in Guelph on Sept. 30, 2014. The Guelph Police Service deemed her death to be homicide.

Over the last four years, the Guelph Police Service Crime Unit as well as other units investigated Lewis's death.

The man will appear in bail court later Friday.