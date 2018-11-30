Kitchener introducing new parking fees for special events, motorcycles, condo residents

The city is looking to implement new parking fees to free up congestion on city streets during special events, as well as a new nighttime monthly pass “to satisfy demand from local residences and condominiums in the area.”

According to a report going to the city’s finance and corporate services committee, a new nighttime fee of $67.80 for the Charles and Benton garage has been added as a one-year pilot.

“It is important to sell excess inventory as the product is time sensitive,” reads the report by director of financial planning Ryan Hagey. “Parking is an example of inventory that represents lost revenue each day, if not used.”

The new service would include nighttime parking throughout the week when demand is very low, as well as all day on weekends starting at around 4 p.m. Friday.

A new special events fee of $5 could also been added as a pilot.

“The City of Kitchener holds many events throughout the year. The introduction of a special events parking rate in the garages (city hall, Duke and Ontario and Charles and Benton) will help to reduce traffic congestion on city streets and provide additional parking options for customers,” the report explains.

If ratified by council, each parking garage will also offer a new fee for motorcycles of $88.75 — half the price of a monthly parking garage pass.

“By offering motorcycle parking from spring to fall, the parking enterprise can increase parking revenue and double up motorcycle parking within one space (i.e. two bikes per space) or find smaller, non-usable spaces within the garage to satisfy demand,” according to the report.

While most fees issued by the City of Kitchener are set to rise between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2019, some are set to increase at a higher rate.

For example, the fee for shinny set at $7.50 would represent a 7.27 per cent increase, so as to be commensurate with nearby jurisdictions.