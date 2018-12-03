Kitchener man charged in connection to pharmacy robbery

News 09:28 AM Kitchener Post

A Kitchener man has been arrested following an alleged robbery that occurred on Nov. 30 at a Kitchener Pharmacy. 

On Sunday, Waterloo Regional Police arrested the 29-year-old in connection to the robbery on Courtland Avenue East.

The man has been charged with one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and WRPS says the investigation is ongoing.

 

Kitchener man charged in connection to pharmacy robbery

One count of Robbery with a Firearm

News 09:28 AM Kitchener Post

A Kitchener man has been arrested following an alleged robbery that occurred on Nov. 30 at a Kitchener Pharmacy. 

On Sunday, Waterloo Regional Police arrested the 29-year-old in connection to the robbery on Courtland Avenue East.

The man has been charged with one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and WRPS says the investigation is ongoing.

 

Kitchener man charged in connection to pharmacy robbery

One count of Robbery with a Firearm

News 09:28 AM Kitchener Post

A Kitchener man has been arrested following an alleged robbery that occurred on Nov. 30 at a Kitchener Pharmacy. 

On Sunday, Waterloo Regional Police arrested the 29-year-old in connection to the robbery on Courtland Avenue East.

The man has been charged with one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and WRPS says the investigation is ongoing.

 