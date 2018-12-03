Food assistance numbers remain consistent in Waterloo Region

The Ontario Association of Food Banks' 2018 Hunger Report provides an in-depth look at food insecurity and food bank usage in Ontario, as well as a look at future trends.

In Waterloo Region, there is a consistent need for food assistance. The reality is that hunger is on every street, in every neighbourhood and community. Hunger can impact anyone, at any time.

Below is a snapshot representing the total number of household visits to food assistance programs in Waterloo Region in 2017.

“The need for food assistance remains consistent,” said Wendi Campbell, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. “The data is telling us that people access food support as a short-term solution, however the support is always available for those who need it. Thirty-six per cent of households that accessed food assistance in 2016 are no longer accessing food assistance, which represents 4,700 households and over 9,400 individuals.

"In 2017, there were 4,100 new families that accessed food support for the first time,” added Campbell.

Campbell explains that food banks and related programs are valuable and provide the individuals accessing hunger-relief programs with varying degrees of support, from short-term to more sustained assistance.

“We are working to provide assistance that works for the varied needs of our communities,” said Cameron Dearlove, Executive Director of the Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank. “We know that across the region in 2017, 54 per cent of food bank users accessed emergency hampers three times or less. In Cambridge and North Dumfries, the percentage lowers to 51 per cent. This means almost half of food bank users are looking for periodic support to make ends meet. Food insecurity affects all our participants differently, and our approach to providing support needs to be varied and effective for everyone accessing our services."

The 2018 Hunger Report highlighted that in Ontario, single-person households and children remain the two largest groups of food bank users in the province, with the number of seniors accessing hunger-relief services increasing more than ten per cent over the previous year.

In Waterloo Region, it is a slightly different picture. Last year:

• 14,569 households received food assistance