Driver charged in Wilmot after allegedly driving 150 km/h in an 80 zone

A man was charged with Stunt Driving-Excess speed in Wilmot after allegedly driving 150 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on Notre Dame Drive on Friday after a driver was clocked going 70 km/h above the speed limit.
The 30-year-old man was charged and his license and vehicle were seized for seven days.
A man was charged with Stunt Driving-Excess speed in Wilmot after allegedly driving 150 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on Notre Dame Drive on Friday after a driver was clocked going 70 km/h above the speed limit.
The 30-year-old man was charged and his license and vehicle were seized for seven days.
A man was charged with Stunt Driving-Excess speed in Wilmot after allegedly driving 150 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on Saturday night.
Waterloo Regional Police conducted a traffic stop on Notre Dame Drive on Friday after a driver was clocked going 70 km/h above the speed limit.
The 30-year-old man was charged and his license and vehicle were seized for seven days.