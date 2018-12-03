Driver of stolen truck charged after several hit and runs in Kitchener

A man driving an alleged stolen pick-up truck was arrested and charged after several hit and runs on Friday in Kitchener.

On Friday evening, Waterloo Regional Police say they responded reports of four hit and runs involving the white truck; collisions occurred at Pinebush Road and Hespeler Road in Cambridge, Strasburg Road and Old Country Drive in Kitchener, Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive, and Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive.

Following the last collision, the 34-year-old man fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later by WRPS and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000 Possession of Controlled Substances and three counts of Fail to Remain.