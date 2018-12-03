Aftermath of postal disruption affects Ontario Works cheque delivery

The Region of Waterloo is working with Ontario Works recipients to mitigate any issues caused by a delay in the delivery of their December cheques.

The Region mailed cheques out on Monday, November 26 as the postal disruption ended. However, as of Friday, November 30, about 400 recipients had not yet received their benefits in the mail. To help clients avoid any hardship cause by this, the Region is taking the following steps:

• Replacing missing cheques if necessary

• Confirming for landlords that a payment was delayed due to issues caused by the postal disruption