Kitchener council makes history as five female councillors sworn in

KITCHENER — Kitchener's new council was inaugurated Monday night, marking a historic moment with a council that has equal representation of men and women.
For the first time in the city's 106 years, women make up fully half of the 10 city councillors around the horseshoe.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic acknowledged the historic change in his inaugural speech, sparking applause from the audience. He noted that the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has just launched a program to support women running for municipal office, with the aim of one day seeing an equal number of men and women on municipal councils.
"Well, in the city of Kitchener it's 2018, and we've already done that," he said.
Two female incumbent councillors — Sarah Marsh in the downtown's Ward 10 and Kelly Galloway-Sealock in southwest Kitchener's Ward 5 — were among the seven re-elected in Oct. 22's municipal vote. They're joined by three newly elected women.
Christine Michaud represents Ward 4 in the Doon area. She works for Waste Management, and previously worked for the Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Association.
Margaret Johnston defeated two-term councillor Zyg Janecki in Ward 8. A former public school trustee and provincial NDP candidate, Johnston works for the University of Waterloo securing co-op placements.
Debbie Chapman represents Ward 9 in Kitchener's downtown. Chapman is a part-time professor of politics and global studies at Wilfrid Laurier University.
The inaugural council meeting was marked by pomp and ceremony, with flowers and Christmas poinsettias filling the council chamber, councillors wearing corsages and boutonnieres, and a packed chamber filled with guests. The city's diversity was represented with four groups who sang the national anthem: singers and musicians from the Queen Helena Canadian-Croatian Cultural Society, the Grand River Chinese school, Voces del Sur children's choir and the Ubuntu kids' club.
Vrbanovic enters this new term having served 24 years on council — one four-year term as mayor, as well as 20 years as a city councillor representing Stanley Park.
He outlined several new initiatives in his speech, promising to make Kitchener a leader in addressing climate change, as well as the creation of a mayor's task force on diversity and inclusion.
Inclusion means ensuring Kitchener is a city for all, he said, a city that encourages the creation of housing for people of all incomes. Council will aim for measured growth that avoids gentrification, he said. "All Kitchener citizens, regardless of their income status, are deserving of a safe space to live."
Inclusion also means ensuring the city serves its most vulnerable citizens, working to ensure that those struggling with addiction and mental illness are treated with respect and supported to get services, Vrbanovic added.
He also pledged several initiatives to make the city's streets safer for all users, including aiming to build a minimum grid of protected bike lanes, looking at lowering speed limits on neighbourhood streets and lobbying the province for cameras to control speeds on regional roads and in school zones.
