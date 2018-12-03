Kitchener council makes history as five female councillors sworn in

KITCHENER — Kitchener's new council was inaugurated Monday night, marking a historic moment with a council that has equal representation of men and women.

For the first time in the city's 106 years, women make up fully half of the 10 city councillors around the horseshoe.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic acknowledged the historic change in his inaugural speech, sparking applause from the audience. He noted that the Federation of Canadian Municipalities has just launched a program to support women running for municipal office, with the aim of one day seeing an equal number of men and women on municipal councils.

"Well, in the city of Kitchener it's 2018, and we've already done that," he said.