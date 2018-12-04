Alaska Marine Highway System takes step to replace old ferry

KODIAK, Alaska — The Alaska Marine Highway System has taken the first step in the process of finding a shipyard to build a ferry to replace an aging vessel serving southwest Alaska.

The highway system issued a pre-solicitation notice last month for the Tustumena Replacement Project, but a possible construction date and build location remain unknown because of a pending federal waiver, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday.

The federal waiver is required before a construction contract can be issued to replace the 54-year-old Tustumena vessel, which has been plagued by maintenance issues. Officials have been planning for years to replace the ferry.

"The pre-solicitation is the first step in bringing in a shipyard, via a competitive process, to conduct the final design of the ship, and try to get to a guaranteed maximum price with that shipyard," said Aurah Landau, public information officer for the highway system. "AMHS continue to wait for a federal Buy America Waiver from Federal Highway Administration for small parts of the vessel construction."