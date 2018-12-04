Police search for man who was last seen at Grand River Hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning after being last seen at Grand River Hospital.
Malcolm Powell, 59, was last seen at 11:30 p.m.
Powell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with grey hair while wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat.
Police say there is concern for Powell's well-being, and anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
MISSING: Malcolm Powell, 59, who was last seen at Grand River Hospital on Dec. 1, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Described as 5’8” and 200 pounds. Grey hair, wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat. He had a walker at the time. There is concern for his well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/ZKz6fYCTo2
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 4, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning after being last seen at Grand River Hospital.
Malcolm Powell, 59, was last seen at 11:30 p.m.
Powell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with grey hair while wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat.
Police say there is concern for Powell's well-being, and anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
MISSING: Malcolm Powell, 59, who was last seen at Grand River Hospital on Dec. 1, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Described as 5’8” and 200 pounds. Grey hair, wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat. He had a walker at the time. There is concern for his well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/ZKz6fYCTo2
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 4, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning after being last seen at Grand River Hospital.
Malcolm Powell, 59, was last seen at 11:30 p.m.
Powell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with grey hair while wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat.
Police say there is concern for Powell's well-being, and anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
MISSING: Malcolm Powell, 59, who was last seen at Grand River Hospital on Dec. 1, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Described as 5’8” and 200 pounds. Grey hair, wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat. He had a walker at the time. There is concern for his well-being. Call police or @WaterlooCrime pic.twitter.com/ZKz6fYCTo2
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 4, 2018