Police search for man who was last seen at Grand River Hospital

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning after being last seen at Grand River Hospital.

Malcolm Powell, 59, was last seen at 11:30 p.m.

Powell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with grey hair while wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat.

Police say there is concern for Powell's well-being, and anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.