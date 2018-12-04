Police search for man who was last seen at Grand River Hospital

News 11:56 AM by Namish Modi Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a man who went missing Saturday morning after being last seen at Grand River Hospital.

Malcolm Powell, 59, was last seen at 11:30 p.m.

Powell is described as 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with grey hair while wearing a red/blue plaid winter coat. 

Police say there is concern for Powell's well-being, and anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers. 

