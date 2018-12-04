Families of missing rally behind charged officer

KITCHENER — Families of some of the region's highest profile missing person cases are rallying behind a former homicide detective who's facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Cambridge last March.
Sgt. Richard Dorling was charged last week for his role in the arrest of a suspect who was shot in the leg during a police pursuit. It's the first time Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged an officer with attempted murder while on duty — a move the Waterloo Regional Police union calls "political grandstanding."
Families who know Dorling for his work on local missing persons cases say they're stunned by the charges, and they plan to show their support for the officer in court later this month.
While he was an investigator with the missing persons unit, Dorling single-handedly changed their perception of the Waterloo Regional Police for the better, they say.
"He took on all of our cold cases, and he did a lot of it on his own time," said Lindy Smith, mother of Tasha Smith.
"He was a police officer who cared. This wasn't just about a paycheque for him."
When her daughter's remains were found in the Grand River near downtown Galt in 2014, it was Dorling who left his family vacation to personally deliver the news, she said.
She believes that if Dorling had been put on her daughter's case sooner, the outcome may have been different.
"He's not the kind of cop that everyone grumbles and complains about. He made me take a second look at how I see the police," Smith said.
Maureen Trask, whose son Daniel Trask went missing in the backwoods of Ontario in 2011, said Dorling allowed families to believe their cases were being taken seriously. That wasn't always the case before he became involved.
When the detective began taking on some of the region's oldest cold cases, he re-investigated old leads that others had ignored, she said. Dorling re-interviewed dozens of witnesses, chased new tips and met with families, even in some cases attending counselling with grieving mothers and helping them organize publicity campaigns.
He was approachable and always responded to families' calls whether he was on duty or not, Trask said.
"He was amazing. He had our backs. He was our voice, in the sense that if we needed answers, he was there, 24-7," said Trask, whose son's remains were found near a lake in Temiskaming Shores in May 2015.
"Those cases were near and dear to his heart, every one of them. He did whatever was in his power to try to resolve them ... He was so different from what families had experienced previously."
Dorling was taken off the missing persons unit as part of a police reorganization in 2014, and put back on front-line patrol duty.
But his work with local families inspired Trask to become a vocal advocate for missing people — pushing for legislative changes that would give police more investigative power when someone is reported missing.
Rhonda MacDermott, whose brother David MacDermott vanished after a night on the town in November 2002, said Dorling gave families hope their cases might finally be solved.
"He's done a lot to help us. He'd do searches on his own time, that's how dedicated he was," she said. "It seemed like when Richard was on the case, we were finally getting somewhere."
While David MacDermott has still not been found 16 years after he disappeared, his family remains touched by the effort of a detective who seemed to want to find an answer as badly as they did.
She said she stands behind the officer, and wants the public to reserve judgment until the facts of the charges against him are fully known.
"Richard was a hell of damn good detective," added her father, Brian MacDermott.
gmercer@therecord.com
