Families of missing rally behind charged officer

When the detective began taking on some of the region's oldest cold cases, he re-investigated old leads that others had ignored, she said. Dorling re-interviewed dozens of witnesses, chased new tips and met with families, even in some cases attending counselling with grieving mothers and helping them organize publicity campaigns.

He was approachable and always responded to families' calls whether he was on duty or not, Trask said.

"He was amazing. He had our backs. He was our voice, in the sense that if we needed answers, he was there, 24-7," said Trask, whose son's remains were found near a lake in Temiskaming Shores in May 2015.

"Those cases were near and dear to his heart, every one of them. He did whatever was in his power to try to resolve them ... He was so different from what families had experienced previously."

Dorling was taken off the missing persons unit as part of a police reorganization in 2014, and put back on front-line patrol duty.

But his work with local families inspired Trask to become a vocal advocate for missing people — pushing for legislative changes that would give police more investigative power when someone is reported missing.

Rhonda MacDermott, whose brother David MacDermott vanished after a night on the town in November 2002, said Dorling gave families hope their cases might finally be solved.

"He's done a lot to help us. He'd do searches on his own time, that's how dedicated he was," she said. "It seemed like when Richard was on the case, we were finally getting somewhere."

While David MacDermott has still not been found 16 years after he disappeared, his family remains touched by the effort of a detective who seemed to want to find an answer as badly as they did.

She said she stands behind the officer, and wants the public to reserve judgment until the facts of the charges against him are fully known.

"Richard was a hell of damn good detective," added her father, Brian MacDermott.

gmercer@therecord.com

Twitter: @MercerRecord

