If you want a Christmas tree with the least amount of cleanup, you might choose a Fraser fir; if you want your house to smell spirited, go with balsam.
“If you go to Bath & Body Works or look at all the Christmasy scented items you find in the store, that’s the balsam that you smell,” says Noel Garcia, a University of Waterloo co-op student at the Benjamin Tree Farm in Waterloo that’s in full festive tilt.
“The ones grown here are primarily white spruce and some blue spruce,” Gracia explained.
Those, in his opinion, are the ones with the strongest branches — best for heavy ornaments.
“But for people who really want to have the Christmasy spirit and Christmasy scent, I suggest the balsam fir,” he said.
Of course, when it comes to picking the perfect Christmas tree, size is paramount. But the quest for a real tree begins with knowing if you want to choose and cut your own, or buy one that’s pre-cut.
Some pre-cut premium and “cathedral” trees located in a large hoop building called Santa’s Forest can range upwards of $400, the Fraser fir boasting a lifespan of six weeks or more. However trees at Benjamin Tree Farm generally range from seedlings to eight feet tall and are mainly available in white spruce and balsam fir. There’s also a limited selection of white pine and blue spruce, which usually last anywhere from four to five weeks if treated properly.
Depending on their girth and fullness, trees for this year’s cut-your-own harvest range anywhere from $26.99 to $69.99, stands and nutrient additives to hold needles for longer are not included.
Garcia said one of the farm’s largest trees, in excess of 14 feet, was recently given to the Waterloo Public Library. Then, just the other day, a family with a 20-foot ceiling came in and purchased a 14-footer.
“That was an experience for me,” said Garcia, who said he’s been learning a lot about the ins and outs of the tree farm’s fall operations — things he didn’t expect to apply to his education in chemistry, such as communication, flexibility and teamwork.
That includes taking young elementary students on field trips, as well as the general labour that goes into cutting, moving and selling the trees to curious customers.
“Generally the people who come to the farm are the real-tree people, but the fake-tree people, when they come by, they really do ask a lot of questions,” Garcia said. “When they ask those questions we make sure we give them the information we can to choose the right tree and care for it properly.”
This season, Benjamin Tree Farm expects to sell upwards of 4,000 Christmas trees.
“As for the pre-cut ones, it’s best to give them a fresh cut,” Garcia said.
“We sell stands with their own water pot. You put the tree at centre on a screw that goes into the trunk of the tree where a hole gets drilled. The fresh cut allow the tree to take up the water and you keep on refilling it probably until around early January, when you can realize it starts to die out.”
Benjamin Tree Farm grows over 25,000 trees for the choose and cut tradition, with more than 30 acres planted in Christmas trees and 20 acres for nursery stock. Visit bejamintreefarm.com/christmastrees.
