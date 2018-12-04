If you want a Christmas tree with the least amount of cleanup, you might choose a Fraser fir; if you want your house to smell spirited, go with balsam.

“If you go to Bath & Body Works or look at all the Christmasy scented items you find in the store, that’s the balsam that you smell,” says Noel Garcia, a University of Waterloo co-op student at the Benjamin Tree Farm in Waterloo that’s in full festive tilt.

“The ones grown here are primarily white spruce and some blue spruce,” Gracia explained.

Those, in his opinion, are the ones with the strongest branches — best for heavy ornaments.

“But for people who really want to have the Christmasy spirit and Christmasy scent, I suggest the balsam fir,” he said.

Of course, when it comes to picking the perfect Christmas tree, size is paramount. But the quest for a real tree begins with knowing if you want to choose and cut your own, or buy one that’s pre-cut.

Some pre-cut premium and “cathedral” trees located in a large hoop building called Santa’s Forest can range upwards of $400, the Fraser fir boasting a lifespan of six weeks or more. However trees at Benjamin Tree Farm generally range from seedlings to eight feet tall and are mainly available in white spruce and balsam fir. There’s also a limited selection of white pine and blue spruce, which usually last anywhere from four to five weeks if treated properly.

Depending on their girth and fullness, trees for this year’s cut-your-own harvest range anywhere from $26.99 to $69.99, stands and nutrient additives to hold needles for longer are not included.

Garcia said one of the farm’s largest trees, in excess of 14 feet, was recently given to the Waterloo Public Library. Then, just the other day, a family with a 20-foot ceiling came in and purchased a 14-footer.

“That was an experience for me,” said Garcia, who said he’s been learning a lot about the ins and outs of the tree farm’s fall operations — things he didn’t expect to apply to his education in chemistry, such as communication, flexibility and teamwork.