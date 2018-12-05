Man, woman charged in Kitchener after police seize suspected crystal meth

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man and woman with drug-related offences after discovering "suspected" crystal meth as a part of a search warrant in Kitchener.

On Tuesday, WRPS conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at an address on Daniel Avenue in Kitchener and arrested three men and one woman All are Kitchener residents.

As a result of the investigation, WRPS says they seized the suspected crystal meth. One man and woman remain in police custody and have been charged with the offences, while the other two men were released unconditionally.