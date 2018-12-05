Police release pictures of males they're looking to identify in connection to shooting in Waterloo in September

News 02:38 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.

WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers. 

 

Police release pictures of males they're looking to identify in connection to shooting in Waterloo in September

News 02:38 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.

WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers. 

 

Police release pictures of males they're looking to identify in connection to shooting in Waterloo in September

News 02:38 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.

WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers. 

 