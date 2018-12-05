Police release pictures of males they're looking to identify in connection to shooting in Waterloo in September

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.
WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Looking to identify & speak to these males in connection to a targeted shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018 on King St., near Dupont St., in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2232 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/tQFAQyrB4e
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 5, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.
WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Looking to identify & speak to these males in connection to a targeted shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018 on King St., near Dupont St., in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2232 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/tQFAQyrB4e
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 5, 2018
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify and speak to four men in connection to a "targeted shooting" that took place in Waterloo in September.
WRPS says the shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Sept. 29 on King Street near Dupont Street, and two males received non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS or Crime Stoppers.
Looking to identify & speak to these males in connection to a targeted shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2018 on King St., near Dupont St., in Waterloo. Two males received non-life-threatening injuries. Call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2232 or @WaterlooCrime. pic.twitter.com/tQFAQyrB4e
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 5, 2018