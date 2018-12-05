F45 Training coming to Kitchener's Catalyst 137

A high-intensity, class-based training network that boasts of helping people exceed their fitness goals in “friendly” 45-minute sessions is moving into Catalyst 137, Kitchener’s hardware innovation campus on Glasgow Street.

Designed by sports scientists with roots in Australia, F45 Training claims that it uses the best of strength and cardio training in 45-minute sessions designed to burn more than 750 calories.

The concept was brought to Canada in 2015 by Jarrett Slaney, whose brother is good friends with Catalyst 137 founder Kurtis McBride.

Along with various new corporate tenants, Catalyst 137 has recently added a restaurant and café to its courtyard area and was looking for a fitness option to complement the internet-of-things-themed campus.

F45’s experienced trainers lead groups through limitless variations of high-intensity training circuits with the help of modern technology. TV monitors and exercise stations with clear instructional diagrams help guide members through their workouts.

“The other aspect is we have heart rate technology, so you wear these heart rate belts and we subtract the calories. And we also have a scoring system — you want to reach 45 points each exercise,” said Slaney, who’s opened three studios in Toronto since 2015. Kitchener is next on the list.

F45 is designed to allow someone who hasn’t worked out in five years the opportunity to reap the same benefits from a workout as someone who hits the gym regularly, without any intimidating front desk staff or judgmental attitudes.

Most tech guys are sitting at their desks all day, admits Slaney, who says F45 has a “no ego, no mirrors, no treadmill policy.”

The company says its classes are designed to help people at all fitness levels, including newcomers, with trainers who get to know participants and cater exercises (there are more than 3,500) to suit their needs, injuries and capabilities.

The F45 FM in-house radio station keeps the energy flowing with live streaming DJ sets, with workouts changing every day.